Vintage vehicles return to Haverhill

Experience the va-va-voom of vintage vehicles when more than 100 cars, lorries, vans, fire engines, military vehicles and buses are displayed on Sunday, July 9 at the Haverhill Historic Transport Rally.

It takes place in the Town Hall Car Park (South Car Park) between 10am to 5pm. Admission is free.

Haverhill Town Council sponsors the event and works with the Historical Commercial Vehicle Society (East Anglia Area) to bring the rally to the town.

Free vintage bus rides eave every 30 minutes between 1pm and 4pm.

If you need a refresher the Arts Centre bar and cafe will be open for drinks and snacks.

There will also be a selection of historic transport films running on the cinema screen. The road run leaves Haverhill at 11.30am and will pass through Clare, Stradishall, Thurlow, Withersfield and then back to Haverhill.

There is also a competitive element to the day and Haverhill Mayor David Roach will present trophies to the winners of various categories from 4pm onwards.