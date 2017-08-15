Visitor numbers delight Haverhill Flower Show organisers

An impressive array of designs greeted visitors to the Haverhill Arts Centre last Friday and Saturday as the Haverhill & District Flower Club held its annual Flower Show.

A total of 40 exhibits by 19 exhibitors were on display, with people coming from across East Anglia to take part, including Bishop’s Stortford, Holbrook and Stowmarket.

Valerie Phillips, from the club, said: “We received more visitors than last year, so we are really pleased.

“We are incredibly grateful for the financial support that we get from the town council.”

All the shields awarded for the six classes in the show were donated by town and borough councillorBetty McLatchy, who also opened the show on Friday.

The winners were: Best in Show; Beverly Moore. Colour Trophy; Valerie Phillips. Best Use of Garden Plant Material; Caroline Barnes. Best Intermediate Exhibit; Elva King. Most Innovative Design; Ruth Prior.

The award for People’s Choice, which was decided by the visitors to the show and not the judges, went to Pat Hammond.