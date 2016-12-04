Volunteers step up to help Haverhill charity

Green-fingered enthusiasts have stepped up to help save a charity which has been beautifying Haverhill for more than a decade.

Last month the Haverhill Echo appealed for more people to join Haverhill In Bloom (HIB), whose recent projects include installing a bench to honour the late Tim Marks, a former councillor and HIB secretary.

Now six people, including the town’s mayor and mayoress, have stepped up to help keep the organisation alive.

Haverhill Town Mayor, Cllr David Roach said: “Both myself and the Mayoress have offered our help as the work HIB does is vital to the town and we determined to help keep it going.”

But HIB treasurer Val Morton has warned that more are needed.

“All being well we can continue but we still need more people to help us plan the future of the organisation and its activities,” she said.

Anyone interested in getting involved should call 01440 709099 or email havinbloom@gmail.com.