Vulnerable should register for extra power cut help

As {http://www.buryfreepress.co.uk/news/updated-storm-doris-brings-bridge-closure-power-cuts-and-fallen-trees-to-suffolk-1-7835509|Storm Doris hits electricity supplies|Click for story} in Suffolk, MP Matt Hancock has urged the vulnerable to sign up for special power cut help.

The West Suffolk MP urges those who may need extra support in a power cut to sign up to UK Power Networks’ (UKPN) free Priority Services Register.

Matt Hancock MP

The register enables UKPN to identify and help customers who may need additional support in a power cut, such as older or disabled people, customers with dementia or families with young children.

He says there are 6,713 people in West Suffolk already registered but believes that number should be higher. New research has revealed only one in six people know about the register, dropping to one in eight for those over 80 years old.

Mr Hancock said: “I’m sure every one of us knows somebody who could benefit from being on UK Power Networks’ Priority Service Register, whether it’s a friend, relative or neighbour.

“Power cuts are rare, but it’s important to be prepared. I would urge residents in West Suffolk to call 0800 169 9970 to sign up for this free help.”

UKPN chief executive Basil Scarsella said: “Although we have reduced the number of power cuts by over 40 per cent since 2010, if there is a power cut then being on the Priority Services Register means our dedicated team know who they need to contact to provide tailored support.”

People can apply to join the register by visiting www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/priority, calling 0800 169 9970, or emailing psr@ukpowernetworks.co.uk