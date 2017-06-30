Weather frustration for Morrice

A Linton drag racer said poor weather has been frustrating him as he competes in the National Drag Racing Championships.

Collin Morrice was on course for an exciting climax in both the Super Comp and Super Gas classes of the Summer Nationals — but a washout saw the event at Santa Pod Raceway come to a damp end.

The 27-year-old sits in fifth in the Super Gas class and first in the Super Comp class.

But the weather prevented him from capitalising as races were cancelled at the semi-finals.

He said: “It was going to be a great weekend but now it feels like a bit of an anti-climax unfortunately. It’s very annoying it’s a weather dependent sport.”