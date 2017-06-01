West Suffolk Hospital could be getting a new cardiology lab

Patients could soon be undergoing complex cardiology procedures at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is seeking planning approval to build a single-storey cardiac catheterisation and pacing suite in an unused area at the back of its site in Hardwick Lane.

If its application to St Edmundsbury Borough Council is successful, fewer patients will have to travel to other hospitals in the region, including Papworth in Cambridge, for treatment.

Dr Pegah Salahshouri, lead consultant cardiologist at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The proposed build will allow cardiology services to be developed at the Trust, allowing more complex procedures to take place. For example, we will be able to fit pacemakers and expand the current coronary catheterisation.

“Patients who currently have to be transferred elsewhere for these procedures will be able to have all of their care here at West Suffolk.”

The application is likely to be decided on July 11 by officers using delegated powers.