West Suffolk Hospital receives a top rating for stroke services

Stroke services at West Suffolk Hospital are continuing to improve according to national statistics.

The NHS Foundation Trust is rated joint sixth nationally out of 144 trusts in the latest Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme (SSNAP) scores.

SSNAP is the national source of stroke data for the NHS and audits stroke services throughout the whole pathway of care.

In results for August to November last year, West Suffolk’s stroke services were rated with an A grade with a total score of 87 which is the hospital’s highest overall score yet.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital’s speech and language therapy (SALT) department received an increase of two levels to an A grade.

Dr Ann Nicolson, consultant and stroke services lead at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We work really hard to meet the national care standards for stroke to ensure the best outcomes for our patients.

“This is the first time our SALT department has been rated since increasing staff levels and implementing six day a week working.”