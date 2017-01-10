West Suffolk MP hopes mental health changes will end ‘unacceptable stigma’

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock says new measures to change the way mental health is dealt with will mean more children and young people will receive support and care.

Mr Hancock said: “For too long there hasn’t been enough focus on mental healthcare in this country, it has been a hidden injustice and surrounded by unacceptable stigma, leaving many to suffer in silence.

“ Changing this goes right to the heart of shared values and making sure we live in a country where everyone is supported.

“These new proposals will ensure children and young people in West Suffolk receive the compassion, care and the treatment they deserve.

“Mental healthcare will be improved in schools, workplaces and universities and those suffering from mental illness will be able to access the right care for their needs, whilst we tackle the injustices people with mental health problems face.

“This is an opportunity to make sure we are providing attention and treatment for those deserving of compassion and help, striving to improve mental wellbeing and ensure that everyone is supported.”

The Government announced on Monday that every secondary school will be offered mental health first aid training to increase awareness around mental health and help to tackle its unacceptable stigma.

Mr Hancock said the Government will also be reviewing children and adolescent mental health services in West Suffolk.

There will also be an expert review on how to improve mental wellbeing in the workplace and more support in the community is promised so everyone can access the help they need.