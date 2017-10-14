White Collar Boxing heads to Haverhill for the first time

People from ordinary walks of life, of all ages and both genders will take to a boxing ring in Haverhill on Saturday for a fight-night with a difference.

‘Havoc in Haverhill’ is brought to the town for the first time at the leisure centre in Ehringshausen Way, with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

There are 18 bouts on the card, featuring men, women and children.

White Collar Boxing, in conjunction with the Defence and Fitness Rooms in Strasbourg Square, Haverhill, have set up the event.

They offer 14-16 weeks free training, consisting of four free sessions per week.The hard work and training ends in a corporate boxing show where competitors will box each other in front of 500 screaming fans.

Gary Davidson Jnr from White Collar Boxing. Haverhill said: “These are the safest shows about.

“Everyone boxes each other in headguards and 16 oz gloves with the aim to get three rounds under their belt and have the experience of a lifetime. It’s not about beating someone up.

“The referee is trained to slow proceedings down if it looks like it gets out of control and in fact most bouts end in draws. And as an added bonus of getting fit and ticking off a bucket list adventure, we raise some money for local charities, the current one being Reach Community Projects in Haverhill.”

Terry Unwin, from Defence and Fitness Rooms said: “There is no age limit, no gender specific. We have people from lots of different professions and all walks of life signing up.

“Haverhill really has got a buzz about it at the minute and we’re already taking names for our next training camp starting in January!”

Tickets are £25 and must be bought in advance from the boxers of the Defence and Fitness Rooms.

A number of local sponsors have supported the event, including The Royal Exchange, Paul Firman Fruit & Veg, Legacy Tattoo and Haverhill Electrical.