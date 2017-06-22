Why a Haverhill man was on the road where he died will always be a ‘mystery’

The mother of Peter ‘Pedro’ Murray says why he was walking along the Haverhill bypass at the time he was struck by a car and killed will remain a ‘mystery’.

The 46-year-old, of Sorrel Walk in Haverhill died after being hit by an Audi on the A1017, close to the Spirit of Enterprise roundabout at about 11.15pm last October 3.

An inquest into Mr Murray’s death was held on Monday at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich and revealed that he had more than two and a half times the legal drink drive limit of alcohol in his blood when he died.

Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone recorded that Mr Murray died from the consequences of a road traffic accident.

Mr Murray’s mother, Helen Webb, said after the hearing that her son was not usually a heavy drinker and that the amount he consumed that night was out of character.

She also said that why he was walking so far from the route home from The Bull pub in the market place, where he had been drinking that evening, was baffling.

“I spoke to him just a couple of days beforehand and he had been working non-stop for a week and he had Monday night off and I thought he would let his hair down and he went to the pub,” she said.

“Unfortunately people kept coming in and delaying him and he spent too much time in the pub and when he left I don’t think he knew where he was going.

“He just kept walking.

“It was just a terrible accident.

“Why he walked up that way is a mystery.

“I can’t even look at that piece of the bypass when I go up there now.”

At the inquest it was revealed that the driver of the Audi, Christopher England, was using dipped headlights in order to avoid dazzling an oncoming lorry.

This fact, coupled with the absence of road lighting, meant he could not see Mr Murray before the collision.

The popularity of Mr Murray, said his mum, was shown by how many people attended his funeral, where £500 was donated for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Helen added: “He was well thought of and there were a lot of tears that day.

“I don’t know how many people came but when you looked out there was just a sea of people.

“He was such a good soul, he would do anything for anybody.”