Wickhambrook gathering for business networking celebrations

Wickhambrook based business support specialist AccountAbility-plus held a showcase event to celebrate its first anniversary hosting the west Suffolk WiRE (Women in Rural Enterprise) networking meetings.

Sixteen local enterprises displayed their goods and services, ranging from locally reared meat suppliers, beauty services, handmade arts and crafts, estate agents, printing and design companies.

AccountAbility-plus MD Kate Sammons and her team have worked alongside local companies offering business support over the past three years and Kate was recently awarded AI’s Most Influential Woman in Business award making it a double celebration.

If you would like further details of WIRE or AccountAbility-plus, please call 01440 821991 or email enquiries@accountability-plus.co.uk.