Wickhambrook WI celebrates its 90th birthday

Wickhambrook Woments Institute celebrated the group’s 90th anniversary earlier this month.

President Hilary Bradfield and the committee organised a thanksgiving service at the village’s Methodist Church followed by afternoon tea at the WI Hall.

Suffolk West Federation chairman Elizabeth Lansman, WI ddvisor Julie Higgins, past presidents of the Institute and former members and invited guests, some of whom had travelled from afar, joined the celebration.

The Haverhill Choral Society contributed several individual pieces to the service and a birthday cake was cut.