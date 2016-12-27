Woman dies after collision in Great Bradley

A woman has died following a collision this morning in Great Bradley.

Police were called at around 10.10am today (Tuesday, December 27) to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa car and a pedestrian on the B1061 in Great Bradley.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The air ambulance attended the scene and the road is currently closed in both directions, whilst an investigation continues into what took place.

The road is expected to re-open later this evening.

Witnesses who saw the collision or have any information are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 105 of today, December 27.