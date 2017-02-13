Woman out for training run died after collision with car, inquest told

A woman out for a training run was killed when she was involved in a collision with a car near her home in Great Bradley, an inquest has heard.

Claire Taylor, 41, was thrown into a field near Lower Mill Farm in Thurlow Road by the impact on December 27.

Today (Monday) an inquest into the death of Mrs Taylor, of Thurlow Road, Great Bradley, was formally opened by Assistant Suffolk Coroner Kevin McCarthy.

The hearing at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told that Mrs Taylor had been running along Thurlow Road when she was involved in a collision with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr McCarthy said a post mortem examination conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Carol Kaminska showed that Mrs Taylor died as a result of sustaining multiple injuries.

The inquest was adjourned until May to allow enquiries to be completed.