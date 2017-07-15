Young Clare footballers score with donation

Youngsters playing for Clare Town Lions Junior Football have been presented with a set of 10 replica European Championship footballs as part of the Co-op’s nationwide campaign to promote active and healthy lifestyles in local communities.

The presentation was made at the club’s Annual Presentation Day by Clare’s County Councillor Mary Evans and Emma Dye, manager of the town’s Co-op store.

The balls were provided by the Co-op’s national headquarters to thank residents for their support after the cash machine outside the Co-op store was stolen in a ram raid last year.