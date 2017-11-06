Young Haverhill footballer locked up for violently assaulting another man

A former Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough footballer has been sentenced to four months in custody after admitting attacking another local footballer in the town centre street.

Owen Thompson, 18, of Snowdon Court, Haverhill, appeared on Friday at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard how Thompson, who last season made four appearances for Haverhill Borough’s first team before switching to Rovers, where he played in seven first XI matches, had left Jordan Hughes unconscious in the High Street on January 14 after punching him to the ground where Thompson then stamped on his chest.

The attack resulted in Mr Hughes, who only one week earlier had made his first team debut for Haverhill Borough, being taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where he was treated for three weeks.

At one stage, doctors placed him in an induced coma because of bruising to his brain and fractures to his skull.

Thompson, whose Rovers debut came as a substitute during their 1-0 FA Vase defeat to Haverhill Borough on September 23, pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm, was sentenced to four months in a Young Offenders’ Institution by Mr Recorder Joseph Boothby.

Prosecuting, Matthew Sorel-Cameron said the attack on Mr Hughes came after Thompson and two other men had been asked to leave the Royal Exchange pub following an incident.

Also sentenced on Friday was Leyton George, 20, of Cramswell Crescent, Haverhill and Lewis Head, 19, of Butley Court. Haverhill.

The court heard that outside the pub there had been pushing and shoving during which Head had produced an extendable baton which was taken from him by George, who used it to strike another man.

Head, who admitted having an offensive weapon was sentenced to six months detention suspended for 18 months while George, who admitted affray, assault and breach of a suspended sentence, was sentenced to four months in a Young Offenders’ Institution.