Young people showcase their festive spirit

Young people across west Suffolk have been spreading festive cheer in their communities.

Children at Prima Dance Academy, in Bury St Edmunds, performed for residents at four care homes - St Peter’s, The Martins, Davers Court and Glastonbury Court.

David Towler, assistant principal at Thetford Academy, with the donations of food. ANL-161220-140714001

They gave a box of chocolates to each home.

Students at Thetford Academy collected food to put together more than 40 hampers, which have been hand delivered for people in need in the Thetford area.

They also donated extra food to the Norwich food bank.

The choir at Norwich Road Academy, in Thetford, sang carols at four care homes and groups - Thetford and District Dementia Support Group, Priorsmead Care Home, Ford Place Care Home and Al;exander Court Care Home.

Students at Mildenhall College Academy with their shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child ANL-161220-141950001

The school’s choir includes about 60 pupils from Years 4 to 6.

Students at Mildenhall College Academy filled 169 boxes with items for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign.

They exceeded their initial aim which was to fill 100 boxes.

Barrow Hall Stables produced a Christmas Show which raised £880.60 for the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Norwich Road Academy choir ANL-161220-141156001

The amount was then doubled by Barclay’s Bank to make the final total £1,761.20.