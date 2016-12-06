Young sailor from Clare to represent Great Britain in world championships

A teenager from Clare is hoping to sail his way to success when he competes in the 50th Cadet World Championships in Argentina later this month.

Connor Line is one of 20 youngsters, aged from nine to 16, who have been chosen to represent Great Britain (GBR) in the prestigious world championships, taking place in Buenos Aires from December 26 to January 4.

The 13-year-old, who attends Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, and plays football for the Clare Town Lions, is a member of the Waldringfield Sailing Club, where he started sailing at the age of eight.

“It’s not taken him too long to get to this level but he’s been sailing every weekend since then really – he lives in a boat,” said Connor’s proud father, Andy Line, who is planning a family Christmas in Argentina so that he and his wife can be there to cheer their son on.

Connor and his sailing partner, Katie Spark, were selected for the 10-boat GBR team because of their consistently strong performance in national sailing competitions this year.

They are now preparing to compete against their Argentinian hosts as well as, Australians, Germans and Ukrainians, among others, in their dinghy named Sorcerer.

Mr Line said getting selected was ‘a big responsibility and a big achievement’ and he was ‘really excited’ for his son.