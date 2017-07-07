Your chance to say thanks for top class service

Have you had customer service that went beyond your expectations, either from an individual or a company?

If you have, you can say a very public thank you simply by nominating them for the Customer Service Award in the Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017.

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

This year the award is sponsored by the Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district, whose chief executive Mark Cordell said: “We are delighted to again be sponsoring the Customer Service Award for the Bury Free Press Business Awards as providing high quality customer service is such an important issue if visitors are to be encouraged to return to Bury time and time again.

“All businesses require a high percentage of repeat customers if they are to survive and thrive and how they are treated individually when they visit the town as a whole but also by individual businesses can be a huge influence on whether or not they return.

“Businesses are in a competitive environment and to offset the challenge of online purchases they need to give customers a reason to come into their premises and good customer service is a proven way of achieving this.”

Such service reinforces the work Our BSE does.

Its role is to support and enhance the business environment for its member businesses and it does so in a number of ways.

They include promoting and marketing Bury St Edmunds, organising events, ensuring that the town is safe, clean, tidy and looks attractive to increase the number of visitors to the town.

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Individuals can also be recognised as business leader, employee and apprentice or trainee of the year and awards categories for companies include business and for encouraging green business.

Nominations must be in by August 14.