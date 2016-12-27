Yule be amazed by Christmas tree festival in Thurston

Shuttlecocks, Christmas parcels, spanners, pork chops and water pipes

These were just some of the decorations created as a village’s imaginations ran riot for a Christmas tree festival.

Thurston Christmas Tree Festival ANL-161218-191944009

Now in its second year, the Thurston Christmas Tree Festival is jointly organised by St Peter’s Church and The Friends of Thurston Library.

A total of 36 trees have gone on display with 30 in the church and six in the library until January 8.

“The opening weekend went brilliantly with a steady flow of visitors even from as far away as Mildenhall,” said Richard Fawcett, chair of The Friends of Thurston Library.

“Families, schools, businesses and local organisations have all contributed by decorating trees with some wonderfully imaginative designs.

Thurston Christmas Tree Festival Pictured: Thurston Badminton Club tree ANL-161218-191858009

“The badminton club decorated theirs with shuttlecocks, the village post office with parcels, the local garage with spanners and the butchers with pictures of joints.

“Everyone put in an enormous effort in with a great variety of designs reflecting all aspects of Thurston life, which was appreciated by everyone.”

St Peter’s Church also saw a record turnout for the church service on Saturday.

There were activities for children throughout the weekend with a biscuit bake–off and prizes for the best decorated Christmas biscuits and gingerbread designs.

“St Peter’s is a large church and all the trees make it look lovely,” said church warden, Irene Churchus.

“The local school has three trees all handmade decorations and and it is wonderful.

“I’d like to thank everyone for supporting our festival.”