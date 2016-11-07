Bailey tops the list at Haverhill Cricket Club awards night

Will Bailey claimed a hat-trick of awards at Haverhill Cricket Club’s annual presentation night last Friday.

He was named the bowler of the season for both the Saturday and midweek first teams and won the Player of the Year award for the Sunday side.

Another player to pick up more than one title was all-rounder Chris Palmer, who in his first season as a Haverhill player won the Captain’s Award for the Saturday first team and the Haverhill Echo Player of the Year Award, which was presented to him by Echo reporter Steve Barton.

The other award winners were as follows:

Saturday Is: Best Batsman; Ant Phillips.

Saturday IIs: Captain’s Award. Martyn Wilkins. Best Bowler: Harry Harding. Best Batsman: Steve Fox.

Midweek Is: Best Batsman; Adam Dellar.

Midweek IIs: Best Bowler: Isaac Darville. Best Batsman; Sam Hartshorn.

Arthur Sumpter Award (for the best volunteer at the club): Micky Harding.