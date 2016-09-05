Abandoned match does not dampen Haverhill’s mood

Heavy rain may have brought Haverhill’s match at Wivenhoe to a premature end on Saturday, but Hadleigh’s defeat to newly-crowned champions Mildenhall meant there was plenty of reason for cheer.

Hadleigh’s defeat meant they will fill the second relegation place in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, ensuring that Haverhill remain in the top flight.

Second-placed Wivenhoe batted first and lost stand-in opener Ryan Vickery (12) to a Josh Ruthven catch off the bowling of Joe Woodley (7-0-26-2) with 25 runs on the board.

Aussie all-rounder Jonty Rushton and opener Matt Durrell then put on 150 for the second wicket before Will Bailey (10-1-38-1) had Rushton caught by ‘keeper Dave Humphrey for 88.

Durrell also failed to reach three figures, falling to Ant Phillips (10-0-50-1) for 93 as Wivenhoe were eventually pegged back from 225-2 to 260-8 at the end of their 50 overs.

Haverhill were immediately in trouble at 5-2 as Rushton had Dan Pass caught behind for a duck before bowling Phillips for one.

Skipper Adam Dellar hit just six scoring shots (4x4 and 2x6) in an entertaining knock of 28 before falling with the score on 49-3.

With the score at 59-3 the conditions deteriorated and the game was abandoned.

Haverhill have one more game to play this season, at home to Mildenhall on Saturday (12.30pm).

Any fears that a third-bottom finish have been ended after the path was cleared for Mildenhall to go straight up to the East Anglian Premier League.