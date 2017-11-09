Anthony Phillips awarded Haverhill Echo Player of the Year

Anthony Phillips has been chosen as the Echo’s First Team Player of the Year at the annual Haverhill Cricket Club awards.

The evening, held at the golf club last Friday, celebrated the hard work of the club’s five teams and T20 team throughout the 2017 season, as well as the best club volunteer.

Youngster Harry Harding, 16, was awarded as best bowler for the first team and was a commended for his efforts by the Echo despite teammate Phillips being given the nod as Player of the Year.

Club captain Adam Dellar said: “I would urge everyone to stay on the train.

“We are moving fast, we are going to win Division Two and we want to be ambitious.

On Friday, November 3, 16 winners were announced — with the Arthur Sumpter Trophy for the best club volunteer awarded to Simon Herd — among a host of awards for players.

The winners were;

Haverhill Echo First Team player of the Year: Anthony Phillips

Arthur Sumpter Trophy (for the best club volunteer); Simon Herd

Saturday first team, as chosen by the captain Adam Dellar:

Best Bowler; Harry Harding.

Best Batsman: Anthony Phillips.

Players’ Player: Anthony Phillips.

Saturday second team, chosen by captain Liam Botten:

Batsman; Sam Hartshorn.

Bowler; Andrew Argent.

Players’ Player: Andrew Argent.

Saturday third team, chosen by captain Greg Street:

Batsman; Mick Franks.

Bowler; Tyler Bell.

Players’ Player; Dan Wallage.

Midweek first team, chosen by captain Dave Humphrey:

Batsman; Dan Pass.

Bowler; Harry Harding.

Midweek second team, chosen by captain Simon Herd:

Batsman; Mick Franks.

Bowler; Tyler Bell.

Haverhill Knights:

Suffolk T20 Player of the Tournament, chosen by captain Dave Humphrey: Adam Dellar.

It was also revealed that second team captain Liam Botten has stood down as captain while third team captain Greg Street has retired. Both teams will be looking for new captains.

And chairman Michael Rinaldi has understood to be primed to stand down at the next AGM over the winter, with Rob Dovaston muted as his replacement.

If agreed, that change would ratified at the AGM before the new season next summer.