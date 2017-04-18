BREAKING NEWS: Mildenhall pull off Best coup

Former West Indies international Tino Best has signed a deal to play for Mildenhall CC in the East Anglian Premier Cricket League this season.

The 35-year-old bowler will bring with him a wealth of experience, having represented his country in 25 Tests and a further 26 one-day internationals.

Best will remain at Wamil Way until the end of July, when he will return to his native Barbados for a stint in the Caribbean Premier League.

Speaking about his side’s big-name acquisition, Mildenhall captain Ben Shepperson said: “Tino is a lively character and we think he will fit in well here.

“We were offered a few overseas players, but when someone like Tino becomes available, you have to take that opportunity.

“We can throw him the ball at any stage and know that something will happen.”

Mildenhall are hopeful that the right-armer, who was clocking close to 90mph for County Championship Division One side Hampshire last season, will be available for Saturday’s season-opener at home to Vauxhall Mallards (11am).

