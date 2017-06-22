Cast adrift in division as losses accumulate

Haverhill cricket team took a ‘calculated gamble’ that unfortunately did not pay off in their latest loss to Halstead in the Two Counties Division One, writes Hannah Dolman.

Haverhill (115) were beaten by Halstead (116-5) by five wickets at home.

The team went into the game looking for a much needed victory after securing just one win from eight attempts.

But the team fell short again to extend that to one win from nine.

On an old and used track, captain Adam Dellar elected to bat first.

But the Haverhill batsmen never adjusted to a tricky pitch and found themselves bowled out for 115, in the 39th over.

Only Chris Palmer (45) and David Humphrey (27) were able to reach double figures.

Despite Haverhill taking five Halstead wickets, they were never really in the game and Halstead reached the total in the 21st over.

Haverhill captain Adam Dellar said: “We took a calculated gamble to bat first, but we fell some 40 runs short of what I think would have been a winning score.

“Overall, it was a disappointing day and we need to bounce back quickly next week.”

The team travel to Maldon on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Three, Halstead II (193-4) also got the better of Haverhill II (175) as they beat them by 18 runs.

n In Division Nine West, Nowton II (138-2) beat Haverhill III (135-9) by eight wickets.