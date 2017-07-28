Chairman backs squad to survive in Division One

Haverhill Cricket Club’s chairman has backed the first team to avoid demotion, as the side prepare to play beleaguered Frinton-on-Sea II, writes Hannah Dolman.

Michael Rinaldi told the Echo the team had been unlucky with results so far, as the side have been playing ‘some of the best cricket in years’.

OPTIMISTIC: Haverhill chairman Michael Rinaldi has faith the team can survive this season in Division One

“They are really competing at this level, not just holding on or being easy wins for other teams in the league”, he said.

“They’re just lacking that little bit of experience to get them over the finishing line sometimes.

“But they’re getting stronger and stronger.

“If they go down, then so be it, no one will hold any blame; we are proud of the standard of cricket they are producing.

“And if they just keep going — there’s still a long way to go in the season — and keep playing the way they have, I think we all believe they will survive a tough season.”

He said this weekend’s game against Frinton was an unknown for the team as Frinton fight a breach of the rules for fielding an ineligible player.

They are set to be docked 36 points as a result of playing Blake Reed in the match against Maldon on July 1 — a point deduction that could prove key in Haverhill’s battle for survival.

Frinton are fighting the penalty, meaning the situation is still up in the air.

“This weekend could be very tough, or very easy”, Rinaldi added. “It depends how their team react.”