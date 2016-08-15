CRICKET ROUND-UP: Defeat for Garby dents title hopes

Garboldisham’s chances of winning the Dipple and Conway Norfolk Alliance Premier Division took a big hit as they lost to neighbours Old Buckenham at the weekend.

Visiting Garby went into the clash just 24 points adrift of league leaders Brooke, but they have now been leapfrogged by Saturday’s hosts, who won the contest by a 20-run margin.

In a relatively low-scoring affair, James Deacon top-scored with 76 to help the home team make 189-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Garboldisham lost four of their batsmen for ducks as they ultimately fell short.

Elsewhere at the other end of the table, Diss were plunged further into relegation trouble as they lost by 10 wickets to North Runcton.

In the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League, struggling Suffolk rivals Bury and Woolpit played out a draw, while Burwell posted a hefty 400 runs in their win over Swardeston.

However, Ben Reece’s knock of 76 counted for little as Sudbury went down by seven wickets away at Copdock.

Mildenhall continued their march towards the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One title with a 91-run triumph over Copford.

Australian batsman Steve Taylor was Mildenhall’s star player as he scored 128 of his side’s 299 runs.

Meanwhile, Worlington returned to winning ways at the expense of Witham, with Halstead also celebrating a victory over Mistley.

Haverhill were unable to follow suit, though, as they lost by 70 runs to Braintree.

RESULTS

EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell (30) 400-5 declared in 58 overs (J Tetley 183, L Bose 68) beat Swardeston (6) 244 all out in 42.5 overs (J Gatting 66, G Hume 4-31) by 156 runs.

Bury St Edmunds (14) 270-4 in 64 overs (D Cruickshank 136, P Godden 64) beat Woolpit (8) 209-7 in 61 overs (W Parker 83, D Cruickshank 4-40) by 61 runs.

Sudbury (5) 193-9 in 64 overs (B Reece 76) lost to Copdock & Old Ipswichian (25) 196-3 in 43.2 overs by 7 wickets.

TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

*home team

Division One: Hadleigh (9) 267-8, lost to *Braintree (19) 268-9 by 1 wicket.

Halstead (7) 215-8, lost to *Copford (19) 218-5 by 5 wickets.

Mistley (20) 236-4, beat *Haverhill (5) 152 by 84 runs.

*Wivenhoe (6) 236-9, lost to Mildenhall (19) 240-3 by 7 wickets.

*Worlington (6) 165, lost to Frinton II (20) 166-7 by 3 wickets.

Division Two: *Exning (7) 177, lost to Dunmow (20) 178-6 by 4 wickets.

Clacton (20) 199, beat *Lakenheath (8) 153 by 46 runs.

Ipswich (20) 214-7, beat *Long Melford (6) 159 by 55 runs.

*Mildenhall II (20) 308-4, beat Easton (7) 210 by 98 runs.

Division Three: Woolpit II (19) 285-6, beat *Brightlingsea (7) 183-9 by 102 runs.

Kelvedon & Feering (20) 243, lost to *Brockley (7) 141 by 102 runs.

Mistley II (20) 199-8, beat *Halstead II (7) 174 by 25 runs.

*Sudbury II (6) 203-8, lost to Little Bardfield Village (19) 204-2 by 8 wickets.

*Tuddenham (19) 238-6, beat Haverhill II (8) 236-9 by 2 runs.

Division Four: *Bury St Edmunds II (20) 237, beat Needham Market (9) 179 by 58 runs.

Wivenhoe II (20) 192-9, lost to *Hadleigh II (6) 146 by 46 runs.

Yoxford (13) 219-6, tied with *Mildenhall III (13) 219-6.

Walsham le Willows (20) 238-6, beat *Woodbridge & OW (8) 211 by 27 runs.

Division Five: Harwich & D (6) 246-8, lost to *Earl Stonham (19) 247-2 by 8 wickets.

*Maldon II (20) 180-7, beat Worlington II (4) 123 by 57 runs.

Nacton (19) 289-5, beat *Nowton (7) 225-8 by 64 runs.

Division Six: Stowmarket (20) 176-7, beat *West Bergholt (4) 118 by 58 runs.

*West Mersea (20) 251-9, beat Long Melford II (7) 161 by 90 runs.

Division Seven: *East Bergholt II (19) 231-6, beat Mildenhall IV (6) 151-9 by 80 runs.

*Halstead III (1) 118, beat Sudbury III (20) 122-1 by 9 wickets.

*Stowupland (20) 400-2, beat Ipswich III (3) 135 by 265 runs.

Woolpit III (8) 212-6, lost to *Tendring (18) 216-7 by 3 wickets.

Worlingworth (20) beat Brantham (-20) by concession.

Division Eight: *Elveden (3) 101, lost to Frinton III (20) 105-4 by 6 wickets.

Division Nine South: Maldon IV (20) 134, beat *Boxted (7) 129 by 5 runs.

Division Nine West: *Bardwell (17) 245-5, beat Exning II (7) 235-4 by 10 runs.

Eye & District (-10) lost to Lakenheath II (20) by concession.

Bury St Edmunds IV (20) 274-5, beat *Stowmarket II (7) 216 by 58 runs.

Brockley II (19) 210-7, beat *Stradbroke Vikings (7) 178-8 by 32 runs.

Sunday

Ladies Challenge: *Easton (19) 229-2, beat Mildenhall (6) 168-8 by 61 runs.

Thriplow NCI (5) 123-8, lost to *Woolpit (19) 124-2 by 8 wickets.

Ladies T20: Felixstowe (20) beat Battisford (0) by concession.

Frinton (0) lost to Bury St Edmunds (20) by concession.

Mistley v Bury St Edmunds result not received.

DIPPLE & CONWAY NORFOLK ALLIANCE

Premier Division: North Runcton 97-0 beat Diss 93-10.

Old Buckenham 187-9 beat Garboldisham 167-10.

Division One: Thetford Town 227-10 beat Topcroft 177-10.

Division Three: Downham II 229-5 beat Old Buckenham II 196-9.

Mundford 256-3 beat Hardingham 216-8.

Division Four: Garboldisham II 195-9 lost to North Runcton II 198-8.

Division Six: Happisburgh 136-9 lost to Thetford Town A 137-5.

Topcroft II 133-4 beat Dereham II 132-10.