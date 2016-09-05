CRICKET ROUND-UP: Mildenhall clinch title, gain promotion

There was cause for double celebration at Mildenhall Cricket Club on Saturday evening after the first team wrapped up the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One title and in doing secured promotion.

With Norfolk champions Brooke and newly-crowned Cambridgeshire league winners Foxton having declined the chance to contest the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League play-offs, Mildenhall went into their home clash with Hadleigh needing 13 points to seal glory.

They did just that thanks to a seven-wicket triumph at Wamil Way, which included bowling figures of 5-22 for Joe Reed, with Luke Youngs scoring a rapid unbeaten 79 runs in reply.

Due to the withdrawal of Brooke and Foxton, the play-offs have been cancelled for this year, meaning that Mildenhall will go up automatically.

Elsewhere, Halstead versus Worlington and Haverhill’s trip to Wivenhoe were both abandoned due to the wet weather.

In the Premier League, Woolpit are losing grip on their status after a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Great Witchingham.

The loss has dropped Woolpit to the bottom of the standings with just one match left to play, which is against Horsford, who sit directly above the basement side with a gap of 23 points.

Horsford, meanwhile, overcame Sudbury by a 43-run margin to pick up the maximum 30 points.

Bury St Edmunds ensured they would remain in the top flight by drawing at home with Copdock, while Burwell drew away at Vauxhall Mallards.

EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Bury St Edmunds (10) 236-9 declared in 64 overs (D Manthorpe 62, S Park 60, M Nunn 60no, T Rash 5-66) drew with Copdock & Old Ipswichian (7) 107-3 in 22.2 overs.

Horsford (30) 157 all out in 51.2 overs beat Sudbury (5) 114 all out in 35.5 overs (B France 5-39, C Brown 4-55) by 43 runs.

Vauxhall Mallards (7) 179 all out in 62.5 overs (J Ghelani 6-54) drew with Burwell (8) 35-0 in 4.5 overs.

Woolpit (1) 106 all out in 45.1 overs (JM Spelman 6-35) lost to Great Witchingham (25) 107-3 in 20.3 overs (S Arthurton 50no) by 7 wickets.

TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Division One: Hadleigh 175, Mildenhall 177-3.

Wivenhoe 260-8, Haverhill 59-3 abandoned.

Halstead 163, Worlington 58-1 abandoned.

Division Two: Long Melford 134 beat Exning 138-3.

Mildenhall II 145, Lakenheath 81-2 abandoned.

Division Three: Brightlingsea 164, beat Brockley 149.

Copdock & OI II 247-6, Little Bardfield V 66-4 abandoned.

Halstead II 206-9, beat Sudbury II 119.

Haverhill II 153-9, Woolpit II 151-1 abandoned.

Coggeshall II 213-8, Tuddenham 130-1 abandoned.

Division Four: Hadleigh II 133, lost to Bury St Edmunds II 134-3.

Felixstowe & Corinthians 90, beat Mildenhall 91-3.

St Margarets 63-4, 10-12 abandoned.

Needham Market 160, Walsham le Willows 57-1 abandoned.

Division Five: Bury St Edmunds III 130-8, lost to Kesgrave 131-2.

Earl Stonham 168-8, Worlington II 94-4 abandoned.

Nowton 56, beat Ipswich II 58-2.

Division Six: Long Melford II 156-9, drew with Braintree II 94-4 abandoned.

Division Seven: Halstead III 215-6, Worlingworth 59-1 abandoned.

Division Eight: Battisford 201, Copford 45-2 abandoned.

Maldon III 222, Elveden 88-5 abandoned.

Division Nine West: Brockley II 80, Lakenheath II 66-5 abandoned.

Exning II 217-5, Nowton II 42-2 abandoned.

Sunday

Ladies Challenge: Mildenhall 261-2, beat Woolpit 188 by 73 runs.

Ladies T20: Maldon 124-3, beat *Battisford 121-4 by 3 runs.

Bury St Edmunds conceded to Ipswich & ES.

Felixstowe & Corinthians v Bury St Edmunds result not received.