CRICKET ROUND-UP: Woolpit, Long Melford both relegated

It was a bleak final day of the cricket season for Woolpit and Long Melford, both of whom were unable to fight off the threat of relegation.

Woolpit went into their Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League clash at fellow strugglers Horsford needing a convincing victory to stand any chance of preserving their status.

However, the wet conditions ended up being the winner as no play was possible, meaning that Craig Estlea’s side finish bottom of the pile.

The game between Burwell and Bury St Edmunds was abandoned, with Sudbury going down by 131 runs at Norwich and as a result they miss out on a chance to nail down their highest ever league finish of sixth.

As for Long Melford, they have been demoted to Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three after suffering a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Lakenheath.

In Division One Hadleigh lost by a seven-wicket margin at the hands of Frinton II, while fourth-placed Worlington fell to a 70-run loss to Mistley.

Halstead fared better, though, as they picked up 19 points thanks to a seven-wicket win over Wivenhoe.

Meanwhile, the rain meant no play was possible in the Suffolk derby between Haverhill and champions Mildenhall.

RESULTS

EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell v Bury St Edmunds Match abandoned without a ball being bowled, 7 points each.

Horsford v Woolpit Match abandoned without a ball being bowled, 7 points each.

Norwich (30) 221 all out in 50.1 overs (S Mishra 67, D Melton 5-44, T Huggins 4-50) beat Sudbury (5) 90 all out in 25.3 overs (AM. Watson 4-19, AA Watson 4-33) by 131 runs.

TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Division One: *Hadleigh (4) 159-8, lost to Frinton II (19) 163-3 by 7 wickets, 90 overs

Wivenhoe (4) 135-8, lost to *Halstead (19) 136-3 won by 7 wickets, 60 overs.

Haverhill (6) v Mildenhall (6) match cancelled.

*Mistley (20) 187, beat Worlington (6) 117 by 70 runs.

Division Two: Exning (6) v Clacton (6) cancelled

*Long Melford (1) 103, lost to Lakenheath (20) 105-1 by 9 wickets

Mildenhall II (6) v Elmstead (6) cancelled.

Division Three: Tuddenham (5) 167-4, lost to *Kelvedon & F (17) 168-3 by 7 wickets..

*Little Bardfield V (12) 163-7, beat Haverhill II (10) 82-2 abandoned.

*Sudbury II (18) 218-3, beat Mistley II (5) 154-6 by 62 runs.

Woolpit II (6) v Halstead II (6) cancelled.

Division Four: Bury St Edmunds II (6) v Mildenhall III (6) cancelled

Walsham le Willows (20) 258-6, beat *Elmstead II (6) 162 by 96 runs.

St Margarets (20) 255-5, beat *Needham Market (2) 95 by 160 runs

Hadleigh II (19) 258-3 dec, beat *Yoxford (10) 198-8 by 60 runs

Division Five: *Kesgrave (18) 200-9, beat Earl Stonham (6) 117-6 by 83 runs.

Bury St Edmunds III (5) 140-7, lost to *Maldon II (18) 144-5 by 5 wickets.

*Nowton (7) 213-7, lost to Witham II (18) 217-4 by 6 wickets.

Harwich & D (7) 187-6, lost to *Worlington II (18) 188-4 by 6 wickets.

Division Six: Long Melford II (3) 102, lost to *West Bergholt (20) 106-5 by 5 wickets.

Division Seven:Mildenhall IV (6) v Tendring (6) cancelled

Woolpit III (20) beat Brantham (0) by concession

Division Nine West: Bury St Edmunds IV (6) v Brockley II (6) cancelled

Lakenheath II (6) v Nowton II (6) cancelled.

Sunday

Ladies T20: Battisford (4) v Frinton (17) scores unknown.