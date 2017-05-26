Drenched Haverhill II in soggy away loss

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Tuddenham (99-4) beat Haverhill II (98) by six wickets

It was always going to be a difficult fixture for Haverhill’s second team and after the heavy rain of the previous couple of days and losing the toss only made it more complicated.

Haverhill II, who were away to Tuddenham, were asked to bat first and the home bowlers spared no time in ripping through the top order.

At 22-5, Haverhill were in deep trouble.

The Haverhill batsmen tried to steady the ship but the bowlers stayed well on top.

Opener Steve Fox, Carl Bradford and Andrew Argent all fell without scoring any runs.

Only Greg Street (21), Dean Sharpe (15) and Phil Dingley (12) reached double figures and offered little resistance.

Their innings ended in the 39th over and all out for a below par score of 98.

But Haverhill looked to get some early wickets to give themselves a chance, and did so with the help of three stunning catches by Sam Hartshorn.

At 45-4, Haverhill were suddenly back in the game and another wicket at that point could have led to a different result.

However, despite a great spell of bowling from Andrew Argent (3-31) the required breakthrough never materialised.

Tuddenham went on to reach the target quite easily — in the 30th over — securing victory by a six-wicket margin.

Haverhill II are currently in the middle of the table of Division Three after five matches, having been overtaken by Tuddenham after they gained the winning points.

They face the Mistley second string at home this Saturday (1pm).

n Meanwhile, Haverhill III will face Stowmarket II, also at home, in the Two Counties Cricket Championship Division Nine West.

Haverhill III have so far only played one game this season, and sit in the bottom half of the table.