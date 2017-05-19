Frustrating defeat for inexperienced squad

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Frinton on Sea II 213 beat Haverhill 189 by 24 runs

Haverhill Cricket Club were unable to capitalise on last week’s success, with a ‘disappointing’ away loss to Frinton-on-Sea.

It means the side, who compete in the top division of the Marshall Hatchick Championship, have now won only one of their four matches so far this season.

But captain Adam Dellar insisted there were a lot of positives to take from the game.

“We’re one of the youngest, if not the youngest, side in the competition and so this is very much a learning curve for us,” he said.

“I’ve said before that consistency is probably our biggest challenge, and it was one of the problems on Saturday.

“We were doing well at the crease, and then there was a bit of a batting collapse which ultimately cost us.

“We lost four wickets in less than 20 runs, and it proved impossible to recover from.

“It was frustrating, very frustrating, because it was a game I really feel we could have — and possibly should have — won.

“And it’s very disappointing not to have been able to follow up on the win last week.

“But we’re learning and improving every game and, barring the game against Woolpit, we have been competitive.

“We really weren’t far off a win against Frinton.”

Haverhill made the trip to Frinton’s ground looking to build on the success of the previous week against Witham.

Frinton were forced into a number of team changes which gave Haverhill an opportunity to gain some valuable points.

Winning the toss, Dellar decided to put Frinton in to bat but, despite an early wicket, the home side moved effortlessly onto 106-1.

But the drinks break signalled a fight back from the bowlers, and wickets started to fall at regular intervals.

The Frinton innings stuttered to a close and saw them bowled out for 213 in 48.5 overs, with the umpire invoking a rarely-used law of ‘timed out’ to dismiss the number 11 batsmen.

At tea, Haverhill were confident of chasing down the total and at 60-1, Anthony Phillips and Chris Palmer had built a solid foundation.

However, a combination of some good bowling, a couple of excellent catches and some indifferent shot selection saw the Haverhill side slump to 78-6.

The Haverhill lower order dug in and a late flourish saw Will Bailey score a well-deserved half century.

A partnership of 66 with Callum Brunning edged Haverhill towards the Frinton tota,l but they fell just short by 24 runs.

Haverhill face Mistley at home on Saturday (1pm), a crucial game against a side placed just above them.