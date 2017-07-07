Harry’s magic touch leads team to second straight win

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE Haverhill (134) beat Worlington (82) by 52 runs

Haverhill recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season, as they beat Worlington at home.

It was not a pretty win as the home side lost five batsmen for as many runs, but a star turn by youngster Harry Harding turned the team’s fortunes and proved decisive.

His six-over spell brought him six wickets for just five runs, as Worlington’s lower order were skittled out by his hand.

It began with the bat, with Worlington winning the toss and asking the home side to take to the crease.

Haverhill’s batsmen were looking to follow up on their good work last week but struggled to find their feet from the off, with openers Dan Pass (0) and Anthony Phillips (1) falling quickly.

Some good bowling from the visitors left Haverhill in big trouble at 32-5 within a short space of time.

But the middle order were able to steady the ship with Dave Humphrey (17) and Rob Dovaston (25), before Will Bailey (26) and Ben Wilkins (26) held their nerve to push the score up and help their side to a total of 134.

The side felt victory was in its grasp if they bowled well, and immediately showed their intent as opener John Sands was out for a diamond duck, caught behind on the first ball of the innings.

Each bowler then played their part to restrict Worlington to 43-4.

The game was very much in the balance as 16-year-old left-arm spinner Harding entered the fray.

The youngster was virtually unplayable as he ripped through the Worly’s middle to lower order, as well as capturing the wicket of Worly top-scorer and captain, Richard Ford (32).

He ended the match with figures of 6.4-2-5-6, his best by far in a Haverhill shirt, as he ended Worly’s stand in the 30th over for 82 runs and securing Haverhill’s second successive victory.

Haverhill take on fourth-placed Hadleigh, in another home game, on Saturday (1pm).