Haverhill cricket made to wait for demotion heartbreak

It has been made official — Haverhill Cricket Club have been demoted from Division One.

There had been cries of ‘that’s just not cricket’ as the final game of Haverhill’s season — against relegation rival Worlington — was embroiled in wet-weather controversy.

The final standings of the league were postponed to allow the Two Counties Championship Management Committee to conduct an investigation.

The game, on Saturday, September 16, was called off by Worlington in the morning due to a waterlogged wicket.

Haverhill were suspicious of the circumstances, and felt they had been denied a chance to defend their league status, and asked the league to look into it.

But the Two Counties Championship have, after meeting to discuss the issue, confirmed that what happened was, in fact, just that — cricket — and Haverhill have been demoted.

League chairman Norman Atkins said: “The Management Sub-Committee (MSC) discussed at some length the facts regarding the cancellation.

“It was the decision of the panel umpires to say the match was cancelled due to the pitch being unfit for play.

“In the event, the weather was bad throughout the day and it was unlikely there would have been sufficient play to allow any meaningful result.

“The game at neighbouring Mildenhall was abandoned shortly after your match was due to start.

“However, the MSC were concerned about the preparation of the pitch for this match and will be communicating with Worlington CC about this matter. Unfortunately for Haverhill CC the weather was the winner on this occasion.”

Club member Greg Street said everyone was ‘bitterly disappointed by the end result’.

“But the silver lining is that a season in Division Two will teach our young team a lot,” he said.

“We will come back up, I believe we are good enough to be in the division and so we will bounce back.”