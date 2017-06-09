Haverhill draw in first game of T20 at Woolpit

Suffolk T20 Competition Group Match

Woolpit 149-5 (4pts)

Haverhill 149-3 (4pts)

Match Tied

Haverhill travelled to Woolpit to make their debut in this competition, knowing they were up against a strong Woolpit outfit.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat — hitting the ground running as they set off at a rapid rate of nearly 10 runs an over.

The introduction of spinner Callum Brunning helped to slow Woolpit’s run rate and his figures of 3-0-13-2 were exceptional in the context of the game.

His two wickets were also crucial to Haverhill gaining an element of control.

The away side continued to bowl and field with plenty of energy, managing to restrict Woolpit to 149 runs in their 20 overs.

Haverhill then started the run chase, with Dan Pass being particularly aggressive.

He combined with Adam Dellar, who had a great weekend at the crease for Haverhill, and the pair kept the away side in sight of the required target.

Pass (39) eventually departed for the first wicket, having faced 30 balls, with the score on 65.

Captain Dave Humphrey (42) joined Dellar on the field and the pair set about the Woolpit bowlers with a mixture of power hitting and good running.

They took the score along nicely and when Dellar (51) was forced to retire, Haverhill needed just six runs from the last over.

But a great over from the Woolpit death bowler prevented Haverhill from hitting the necessary runs and led to a dramatic draw for both sides.

Spoils were shared, which left both teams with four points in Group C, and two tied games in as many days for Haverhill.