Haverhill look to build on their ‘moral victory’

Haverhill captain Adam Dellar has blasted the ‘bizarre’ decision to abandon Saturday’s fixture against Mistley with just five overs remaining.

Dellar said the controversial end had caused ‘extreme frustration’ as his side were on the verge of an important win before officials called the game off due to bad light.

It has been deemed an abandoned match, with the sides awarded six points apiece, plus those accrued by their batting and bowling figures.

Haverhill took 14 points from the meeting while Mistley claimed 12.

The home side remain second bottom of the league table, but a win would have seen them leapfrog Mistley in the standings.

Dellar said: “It was a weird day in the end and an extremely frustrating one too.

“We batted really well on a very difficult wicket and I think we deserved the win.

“It was a completely bizarre decision to abandon the match at that stage, there were only five overs left.

“We would have taken about 15 minutes to finish, and it might have been even quicker because I felt we were bowling really well.

“I’ve told the boys it was a moral victory, despite what the officials decided.

“But they are heavily disappointed.”

He said it was important for the side not to be haunted by a result that didn’t go their way on the day.

“I think they made the wrong decision to cancel it,” he added.

“But the decision has been made now, there’s no point dwelling on it or allowing the frustration to carry over to our next match.

“There were a lot of positives to take from the game, we played really well and that’s my focus for the week.”

The Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division One side face second-placed Elmstead away from home on Saturday (1pm).

“If we can take the form we had against Mistley into our game against Elmstead then we could really challenge them,” he said.

“It’s obviously going to be a tough match but I do think we have the ability to beat them.

“We were unlucky not to get the win at the weekend. We batted with a lot of maturity which was a big step for us.

“I hope it marked a turning point. We are, as I’ve said before, such a young side, and we’re learning and gaining experience with each game.

“I saw a lot more maturity and consistency as a team against Mistley.

“I think there’s more to come from us, not less.”

Dellar was also keen to point out that Haverhill are one of a few clubs in the division without a former professional in their ranks.

He said the club were punching above their weight in a lot of ways but felt it was not insurmountable.

“Obviously this makes it harder not having an ex-professional,” he said. “We’re up against clubs with a lot more resources and finances.

“But we are all friends and we enjoy spending time together, we’re having fun.

“Enjoyment is so important, if it’s not a chore to train then it’s that much easier.

“But more than that, the boys are such hard workers and we work hard together.

“We’re more determined than ever and that showed against Mistley. I think we’ll see it in the next game too.”

The weekend’s opponents Elmstead head into the encounter just one point shy of current table-toppers Wivenhoe.