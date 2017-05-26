Haverhill match called off on brink of key win

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Haverhill (183-9

off 50 overs) drew with Mistley (125-8 off 45 overs) Match abandoned

due to bad light

Haverhill had hoped to use their home advantage to gain a much needed victory against Mistley and climb from second-bottom in the Division One table on Saturday.

But they instead received a day of drama, which ended in controversial circumstances as the umpires abandoned the match for poor light with just five overs remaining.

Having lost the toss, Haverhill were asked to bat first.

The new opening partnership of Jamie Boulton (34) and Anthony Phillips (23) made a decent start with a half-century partnership.

Phillips was dismissed shortly after but further contributions by Adam Dellar (37) and Will Bailey (23) through the middle overs gave the home side a solid platform to push on.

However, a long rain delay — which proved pivotal to the outcome of the game — disrupted the Haverhill innings.

When the game restarted Dave Humphrey (22 not out) helped to steer Haverhill to a competitive looking total of 183-9 off their 50 allotted overs.

The Mistley reply was soon in trouble with two early wickets for Dan Pass (4-24).

Mistley’s batsmen looked to dig in but further wickets for spinners Harry Harding (2-19) and Ben Wilkins (1-28) put Haverhill in a strong position at 88-5 with 18 overs remaining.

But the Mistley batsmen then complained about the light, despite Haverhill only using their spin bowlers.

Captain Adam Dellar said an ‘unnecessary’ lengthy delay followed the complaint as the light conditions — in his opinion — improved.

Frustration followed for the home side, who felt the Mistley batsmen were reluctant to resume, while the Haverhill players remained on the outfield waiting for play to restart.

Play eventually resumed but Haverhill ran out of time, despite taking three further wickets and the score on 125-8 with just five overs remaining.

The umpires decided to abandon the game due to bad light with Haverhill within touching distance of victory.

Dellar said there was some consolation in taking 14 points from the game but that the additional points from a victory could end up significant at the tail end of the season.

He said: “It was a day full of changing emotions but one that ultimately left us all extremely frustrated.

“We played really well so we just have to take the positives.

“The extra points would have moved us five places up the league which just adds to the frustration.”

Haverhill play Elmstead away on Saturday (1pm).