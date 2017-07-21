Haverhill slip to defeat on the road at Woolpit

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Woolpit (219-8) beat Haverhill (186-9)

by 33 runs

Haverhill remain in a battle to avoid the drop (3 points from safety) after a 33-run loss at Woolpit saw them slip to back-to-back defeats.

The Manor Road-based outfit travelled to the beautiful Woolpit ground on Saturday looking to bounce back from the defeat to Hadleigh the previous weekend, and captain Adam Dellar won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Woolpit’s openers Will Parker (71) and Jack Rowett (36) got off to a steady start and at 124-1 they had set a good foundation to go on and set a big total.

Haverhill’s wicket-keeper David Humphrey had earlier denied the hosts an opening-wicket partnership of 100, stumping Rowett off the bowling of Ben Wilkins (1-30).

A couple of good spells of bowling from Harry Harding (4-40) saw the youngster pick up four wickets, while Chris Palmer (2-28) also picked up two wickets to put the brakes on the Woolpit innings.

Harding claimed the wickets of batsmen three to six in the home side’s batting order, including James Deeley (40) and Nathan Crudeli (28), while Parker’s pair of wickets also contributed to restricting Woolpit from 183-2 to 218-8.

Nobody in the Woolpit lower order managed to accelerate through the final overs and their total of 219-8 was no more than a par score.

Haverhill’s innings started in a similar fashion to their opponents, with opener Steve Fox (43) and Chris Palmer (70), at number three, laying a solid foundation.

Fox’s fellow opener Anthony Phillips had earlier fallen for five runs, but the second-wicket partnership had taken the score to 70-1 before Fox was dismissed.

At 125-2 off 30 overs the visitors were well placed, however, the Woolpit bowlers, led by Chris Wells with four valuable wickets, applied the pressure and the Haverhill middle order could not muster any significant partnerships.

Captain Dellar (18) and Humphrey (19) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures, as the loss of important wickets at the wrong time put Haverhill behind the required run rate.

From a promising position of 163-4, the visitors saw their next five wickets fall for just 16 runs, before their innings eventually ended on 186-9, meaning the hosts had won by 33 runs.

Dellar reflected: “We were in this game for long periods and restricted Woolpit to a total we thought we could chase down.

“However, they bowled well through the second half of our innings and they deserved their victory in the end.

“We have some big games coming up over the next few weeks and the outcome of those fixtures will probably define our season.”