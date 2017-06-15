Haverhill T20 Knights lose despite some great bowling

The Haverhill Knights were overcome at home by Bury St Edmunds in the 2017 Suffolk Club T20 competition.

Bury (160-4), reigning champions of the competition, gained five points after defeating Haverhill (153-9) by seven runs.

Haverhill won the toss and elected to bowl on a warm afternoon in front of a large crowd.

A great spell of bowling from Will Bailey was a highlight for the Knights, but half centuries from Alfie Marston and skipper Mark Nunn moved the score along as Bury hit a challenging total of 160.

The Haverhill openers were well up with the required run rate with the first wicket falling at 47-1.

The home side then lost wickets at regular intervals as the run rate crept ever higher.

Joey Kettle (55) gave Haverhill late hope, reaching the final over with 14 needed to win. But the final wicket fell too soon.

The next match in the group stages, against Woolpit, is today (6.30pm).