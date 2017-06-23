Haverhill T20 Knights on winning form in Cup

Haverhill Knights (138-7) are in a strong position in the Suffolk T20 Cup, having beaten Woolpit (134-9) by three wickets at home.

The team were once again involved in an exciting encounter, winning with the last ball.

Woolpit won the toss and elected to bat, with Alex Jackson (46) emerging as the main aggressor, as the visitors managed 134 runs.

In reply, a late partnership between skipper Dave Humphrey (47 not out) and Tom Baker (21) saved the day after a poor start.

Reaching the final over, Haverhill needed seven runs to win, and Humphrey stepped up to hit the boundary twice and steal the win.

One game remains in the group, with Haverhill in contention to move into the knockout stage.