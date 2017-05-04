Haverhill thrashed by side targeting top-level

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Haverhill 152 -9 lost to

Woolpit 156 by 10 wickets

Haverhill Cricket Club entertained Division One newcomers Woolpit in their second fixture of the season on Saturday, limping away after a 10-wicket defeat.

Haverhill won the toss and elected to bat first on the dry but overcast day at Manor Road.

Woolpit’s overseas seam bowler Nathan Crudeli and his fellow opener Will Parker looked lively in the opening exchanges, with Crudeli and Parker’s pace proving extremely effective.

Parker forced the first wicket to fall in the second over, bowling Haverhill’s opening batsman Anthony Phillips for five.

New batsman Chris Palmer and opener Josh Ruthven successfully survived the onslaught of the Woolpit opening bowlers with 10 runs each, before Woolpit’s first change bowler Ben Collins dispatched the pair within two overs.

With the Haverhill tally at 25-3 off 18 overs, new batsmen Adam Dellar and Dave Humphrey were needed to move on the score.

But Haverhill’s nemesis Collins (3-16) had Dellar caught on 24 as the Haverhill skipper looked to push on the run rate.

Humphrey soon followed with 23, being caught off the spin of Chris Wells.

Jamie Boulton — known for his high-scoring performances — fired his way to Haverhill’s top score of the day, being caught on 28 off the bowling of Kieran Cloud.

Some much-needed runs were added by tailenders Liam Botten — out for 18, Dan Pass — out for 18 and Will Bailey — caught for eight.

Their last-ditch hitting gained valuable batting points but the hosts’ innings eventually came to a halt at a below par 152 for 9 wickets after 50 overs.

After tea Haverhill set about the task of defending their total, but it soon became apparent that Woolpit’s opening pair Will Parker (69) and Jack Rowett (82) were in good form.

They reached 31 runs off 10 overs, despite some good bowling from openers Dan Pass (0-25) and Will Bailey (0-47).

Spinners Chris Palmer (0-13) and Harry Harding (0-25) were introduced with both spinners being highly efficient and economical on the run rate, but unfortunately for the hosts there was no breakthrough in wickets.

Woolpit reached the home side’s total in 37 overs, defeating Haverhill by 10 wickets.

Parker was not out for 69 while Rowett was on 82.

It was always going to be a tough game for Haverhill, as Woolpit look to bounce back to top flight cricket on their first attempt from Two Counties Division One.

They were relegated from the EAPL last season.