Knights ride into quarter finals of T20 competition

Haverhill Knights — the cricket club’s Twenty/20 side — has progressed to the knock-out stages of the Suffolk T20 Competition, writes Hannah Dolman.

The team had been in limbo since their final fixture, a victory against Bury St Edmunds’ T20 team on June 19, as they awaited news of their fate in the competition.

And they have now been told they will top the group and progress to the quarter-finals, following Woolpit’s victory over Bury in the final game.

Adam Dellar, Haverhill club captain, said: “T20 is great for a team I think.

“It’s fun and fast paced but also requires quick thinking. Plus, it’s all about scoring as much as you can as quickly as you can so it’s good practice for the longer game.

“We’ve been doing well so far and Dave (Humphrey) has been doing a great job of captaining the team.

“We’re pleased to have held our own in the group, as we’ve been playing last year’s champions and want to keep going.”

The quarter-final opponents are still to be determined, with the game due to be played in August.