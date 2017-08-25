Knights visit Walsham in quarter-final clash

Haverhill Knights will take on Walsham-le-Willows in the quarter-finals of this year’s Suffolk Club T20 Competition on Bank Holiday Monday (11am).

The Knights, who represent Haverhill Cricket Club, finished top of Group C ahead of Bury St Edmunds and Woolpit to qualify for the knockout stages of the short-format tournament.

After their opening group match with Woolpit finished as a tie, and their first home outing against Bury ended in a seven-run defeat, Haverhill went into their last two group games having yet to taste victory.

But a three-wicket triumph over Woolpit, helped by an unbeaten 47 from captain David Humphrey, and a nine-wicket win against Bury, saw them finish top of the pile and earn them a spot in the quarter-finals.

The clash with Walsham falls just two days after a crunch encounter for Haverhill’s Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One side against Braintree, with the club embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Walsham’s Two Counties side ply their trade lower down in Division Four and are in a strong position to achieve promotion next month, with leaders Abberton only one point ahead of them in the current standings with four games to go.

While T20 captain Humphrey will miss Saturday’s match with Braintree due to holiday, first-team captain Adam Dellar has confirmed he will be back for Monday’s quarter-final at Walsham.

“We’ve got a few people out but David Humphrey, our captain, will be back for that one,” Dellar said.

“I’ve never played at Walsham before so I’m looking forward to it.”