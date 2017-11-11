League secretary hopes to revive mid-week village cricket matches

Organisers of the Adams Harrison Mid-Week Cricket League — which presents the league winner with a shield donated by the Haverhill Echo — are urging local villages to sign up for the 2018 season.

League secretary Colin Godsmark is concerned that the league is on the decline and wants to see the competition, which is nearly 50 years old, return to full strength.

The league began life in 1970 — set up by the Echo editor at the time Jim Healey — for factory and club teams in the Haverhill area, with a 20-over format for quick, snappy games.

It evolved over the years into four divisions of six clubs, with the Division One winners receiving the shield.

Godsmark, who has been secretary for 34 years, said: “At one time it was the biggest league in the area, but it has declined. We want to be able to run four divisions and need 24 teams to do that, but it’s looking like we might be one or two teams short.

“It was here that Tom Westley first played in a cricket league as a member of Weston Colville, it clearly has merit.

“Colville have been having some difficulties of late but I’m delighted that they have re-signed for next year.

“There’s a lack of things to do mid-week and we can thrive if people want to get involved.”

All entries are to be given to Godsmark by December 1.