Lions come calling for Westley

He may have missed out on a place in the England squad for The Ashes later this year, but Tom Westley will still be heading to Australia.

The batsman, who made one appearance for Mildenhall this year, was left out by the selectors after he struggled to build upon his impressive Test debut against South Africa in July.

However, the Essex player has now been handed the consolation prize of a place in the England Lions training camp, which will spend time Down Under in November and December.

National Selector James Whittaker said: “This camp provides an opportunity for emerging young talent and some players with international experience to work hard on their game in Australia, in excellent facilities, under the guidance of Andy Flower and our other lead coaches.

“The players selected have a range of experience, and we believe they are an exciting group.”