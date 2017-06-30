Maiden century proves key to netting victory

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

STAR PERFORMER: Skipper Liam Botten bowling for Haverhiil II, he took two wickets in his 13 overs, conceding just 33 runs and recording four maidens. Only Joey Kettle could improve on this with four wickets from his 12 overs

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Maldon (205) lost to Haverhill (208-6) by four wickets

A maiden century by Anthony Phillips helped lead Haverhill to a crucial victory away at Maldon.

Haverhill travelled to Maldon without a win from seven games and prepared to play a side who have made an impressive start to the season.

Maldon won the toss and elected to bat on the warm and dry day.

But it was the visitors who got off to the perfect start with an early wicket for Will Bailey, dismissing opener Chris Harris for four.

He was ably supported by the miserly opening spell of Ben Wilkins, who conceded just 13 runs in his 10 overs, to keep the Maldon batsmen under a tight rein.

A tidy spell from leg spinner Chris Palmer kept the pressure on the Maldon batsmen and pace bowler Dan Pass took four wickets.

Jimmy Ainscough (52) was the pick of the bunch for the home team, with number nine Gary Bannister (36) remaining not out. A run out off the last ball left the home side all out on 205.

In reply, the Haverhill batsmen had an early setback with the loss of Dan Pass, as it looked like business as usual at the crease.

But a 75-run partnership between James Boulton (33) and Anthony Phillips changed the outlook, laying the foundations for the rest of the innings.

But Haverhill lost captain Adam Dellar (4) and Chris Palmer (2) in quick succession, leaving the game in the balance at 96-4.

However, Will Bailey (13) was able to slow the bowlers momentum and, followed by Dave Humphrey (33 not out), partner Anthony Phillips took his best ever knock of 103.

The excellent 70 run partnership between Phillips and Humphrey took Haverhill to the brink of victory, with only six runs required and four wickets remaining.

Rob Dovaston (6 no) dispatched the ball to the boundary to clinch victory in the 48th over.

Dellar said: “It was a good all round team performance and one I felt we really deserved.

“The bowlers got us into position and Anthony’s brilliant century over the line.”

n In Division Three, Haverhill II (159-4) beat Long Melford (155-8) by six wickets.

Haverhill II skipper Liam Botten (2-33) and Joey Kettle (4-37) shared most of the wicket spoils, restricting the visitors to 155 in their 45 overs.

Sam Hartshorn (75) and Marcus Richards (61) guided the team to a six-wicket win.

n In Division Nine West, Haverhill III (142) beat Brockley II (129) by 13 runs.

Arvid Gundersen (56) and Greg Street (51) were Haverhill’s top batsmen, while a six wicket haul by Tom Baker saw the side home by 13 runs.