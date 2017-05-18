‘Mistley a big challenge’ says first XI CC captain

Haverhill Cricket Club’s captain has said the team’s next fixture against Mistley could be the crucial game in their season, writes Hannah Dolman.

Adam Dellar was reflecting on the side’s prospects after they lost the campaign’s fourth fixture against Frinton-on-Sea.

And it is the game against Mistley on Saturday (1pm), he said, that could be the difference between staying in Division One and being relegated come the end of the year.

Mistley have just three points more than Haverhill in the league.

“It’s going to be a tough match against Mistley”, he said.

“But I’m hoping we can play like we have been and take a crucial win.

“And we also need to be maximising our points, whether we win or lose.

“We did that against Frinton and it could be the difference at the end of the season, that’s what Mistley have done so far.

“We played well against Frinton and if we can do that again, without the middle-order collapse of course, we can win.”

Callum Brunning will not be available for the match, but Dan Pass will return.