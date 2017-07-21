Mixed form for seconds continues with defeat

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Haverhill II (136) lost to Woolpit II (275-8)

by 139 runs

Haverhill II’s up-and-down form continued as they were beaten by 139 runs at home by Woolpit II at Manor Road on Saturday.

The visitors Woolpit won the toss and elected to bat first on a good wicket, and it looked like being a long day for Haverhill.

The Woolpit batsmen batted well and centuries by Tom Whiteman and Alex Packer essentially took the game away from the home side.

The duo did all the hard work in a final total of 275-8, with Andrew Argent and Dean Sharpe taking three late wickets apiece in the only highlights for the Haverhill bowlers.

Haverhill’s reply was under pressure immediately as they lost a wicket with the very first ball of the innings, before they went on to lose wickets at regular intervals and never looked like getting anywhere near the Woolpit total.

The main contributors to Haverhill’s final total of 136 all out were Sam Street (39) and Lee Phillips (33) who both batted well, but it was never enough to threaten the Woolpit score.

n In Division Nine West, Haverhill III were narrowly-beaten by one wicket in an entertaining game at home against Bardwell.

Unbeaten Bardwell won the toss and elected to bowl first, and it looked to be a good decision when Haverhill were reduced to 25-5 and an early finish appeared to be on the cards.

However, great knocks from Neil Mitchell (56) and Kevin Austin (71) meant Haverhill ended their innings on a very unlikely, but competitive, 157-8.

Bardwell started their innings quickly, but three wickets for Tyler Bell and four wickets for 14-year-old Abdul Moiz (4-21) put them firmly on the back foot.

At 87-9 victory for Haverhill was close and a number of chances went begging, but an unbeaten partnership of 71 from the experienced Bardwell tail-enders saw them keep their unbeaten run in tact as they won by one wicket.