Nailbiting game results in first tie at Haverhill

Wivenhoe (15pts) 265-5,

Haverhill (12pts) 265 all out

Match Tied

Haverhill found themselves in another nail biter as they entertained one of the championship favourites in Wivenhoe.

Haverhill won the toss and elected to field but that looked like a bad decision after 25 overs, with Wivenhoe sitting pretty at 165-1 and on course for a massive total.

A century for opener Matt Durrell (113) was the mainstay of Wivenhoe’s innings, which ended on 265-5.

The total was one Haverhill were happy to settle on after the away side’s ferocious start.

At the crease, the openers tried to follow suit with skipper Adam Dellar and Anthony Phillips responding in magnificent fashion.

The two soon found themselves on 110 after just 12 overs, giving the home side a better platform to work from.

Dellar (107) reached his century and this gave Haverhill a slim chance of touching victory. But a series of wickets fell at just the wrong time, including Dellar who was given lbw.

When the ninth wicket fell, Haverhill still needed 18 runs to win.

The final pairing of Ben Wilkins and Harry Harding batted brilliantly to edge the home team and as the game entered the final over it was level on runs, with only a single needed for victory.

Despite a valiant effort, a run out trying to get the winner left the teams tied on 265.

Haverhill were once again left frustrated by the final outcome, following the close decision to abandon the game against Mistley two weeks ago.

Haverhill skipper Dellar said: “This was an unbelievable game to play in which ebbed and flowed throughout.

“The lads should take a lot of confidence from this game and I hope we take some of the momentum gained in this match into our next fixture.”

Haverhill take on Braintree away on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Three, Brockley (164-6) beat Haverhill II (91) by 72 runs.

Haverhill IIs took the short trip to Brockley looking to improve on recent matches.

A decent all-round bowling and fielding performance by the Haverhill players managed to restrict Brockley to 164-6.

But only the opening partnership of Sam Hartshorn and Tom Baker were able to get into double figures and the away side were bowled out for 91.

n In Division Nine West, Exning (138-4) beat Haverhill III (137-6) by six wickets.

Haverhill won the toss and elected to bat but soon found themselves in trouble at 15-3.

Arvid Gundersen (44) and Greg Street (46) were the main contributors for Haverhill.

Exning reached the target in the 31st over for the victory.