Nationwide programme coming to Linton CC

Linton Village Cricket Club have signed up to the England & Wales Cricket Board’s first nationwide entry-level participation programme for cricket.

The ECB has launched the All Stars Cricket programme with the aim of having 50,000 boys and girls excited by the game this year.

And Linton Village are among a host of clubs from around the area, including Bury St Edmunds, to have signed up.

A new generation of families will be introduced to the sport via the major grassroots initiative which starts later this month.

All Stars Cricket provides boys and girls from five to eight years old with eight weeks of non-stop fun, with the activity and game-based programme suitable for all skill levels.

Parents can find the nearest participating club, as well as registering their kids to take part in the programme, via the website at www.ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars