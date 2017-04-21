No players leaving is a big plus for Haverhill CC

Heading into his seventh season as captain, Haverhill Cricket Club’s Adam Dellar believes his young overseas-less side can continue to defy the odds by holding their own in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship’s top division, writes Russell Claydon.

For a second straight campaign since their promotion in 2015, Haverhill will go up against the best the league has to offer with a young team who all live within a few miles of the town — and without the luxury of an overseas professional.

But while avoiding relegation is admittedly the number one aim, Dellar, the second oldest member of the squad at 26 (Joe Woodley is the elder statesman at 28) feels his charges can believe in causing a few major upsets on their way to reaching that target.

“We have not signed anyone as yet, but no-one has left (except Dan Poole, who was not available for much of 2016 and has signed for Sudbury), which is a positive,” he said, ahead of their season opener at Hadleigh (see page 38 for preview).

“We just want to build on last season where we finished eighth (out of 12).

He added: “We have got quite a young team, which makes us inconsistent at times, but the boys are a year older.

“If we had the funds and sponsors we would probably have an overseas but it is currently the club’s ethos not to and at the moment I agree with that as we can compete with every team and that is what is key for me.”